ABRAHAMSON, Lyle J., 88, of Fairchild died Saturday at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Fairchild.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Burial will be at Fairchild Cemetery.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
MOYER, Trevor D., 34, of Eau Claire died Friday in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
RAMSDEN, Marvin F. “Marv,” 87, of Woodville on Friday at Park View Home in Woodville.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at the Farm of Mike & Shirley Baumann at N3040 440th Street, Menomonie.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. July 10 at the farm.
Burial will be at 3:30 p.m. July 10 at Oak Grove Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.