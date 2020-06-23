BEYRER, Norval A., 88, died Friday.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Popple Creek Cemetery, Sand Creek.
BOEGER, Donald A., 81, of Baraboo, formerly of New Auburn, died Sunday at home.
Private mass of Christian burial will be at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Bloomer.
Burial will be at Springbrook Cemetery.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
CLEASBY, Jerri L., 55, of Augusta died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
LACINA, John R. “Jack,” 77, of Cadott died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cadott.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Interment with military honors will be at Brooklawn Cemetery, Cadott.
OLSON, Mark J. (Sparkie), of Strum and Trempealeau County town of Unity died April 2 at home.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Schiefelbein Funeral Home, Osseo.
Celebration of life will be Sunday at the funeral home.
Graveside services will be at 4:15 p.m. Sunday at West Beef River Cemetery, Strum.
SCHLEUSNER, Mary J., 84, of Menomonie died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
SOLIE, Lonnie M., 72, of Augusta died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
STATZ, Lillian E., 89, of Menomonie died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
WHITE, Ellen A., 83, of Rice Lake died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday at Rice Lake Seventh Day Adventist Church Auditorium, Rice Lake.
Memorial services will be at 4 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Private burial will be at East Cumberland — Section 10 Cemetery, rural Cumberland.
Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.