BECKER, Stanley M. 91, of rural Eleva died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Eleva Lutheran Church.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Inurnment will be at Eleva Cemetery.
Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
HILL, Beatrice “Beatie” L. (Sippel), 99, of Rochester, formerly of Eau Claire, died June 15 at Seasons Hospice in Rochester, Minn.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, at Bethesda Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. June 30 at the church.
Burial will be at 2 p.m. June 30 at Prairie View Cemetery, Lake Hallie.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
KELCH, Russell “Con” C., 86, of Rice Lake died Monday in Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
MERTINKE, Vernon G. “Vern,” 97, of rural Eau Claire died Monday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
NELSON, Stanley C., 85, of Osseo died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. today at Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at West Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
NORBERG, Elaine M., 84, of Prairie Farm died Thursday at home.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Ridgeland Community Center.
Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the community center.
Interment will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at Oak Park Cemetery, Mondovi.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, is handling arrangements.
NUESSMEIER, Beverly J., 82, of Redwood Falls, Minn., formerly of Spring Valley, died June 16 at St. Cloud Hospital.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Hudson.
Funeral celebration will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
O’Connell Family Funeral Homes, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
VINZANT, Jeffrey J., 60, of Knapp died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Celebration of life will be at 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
WOODRUFF, Reba, 87, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Hulke Family Funeral Home, Eau Claire, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Holiness Heritage Church of the Nazarene, Menomonie.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Prairie View Cemetery, Lake Hallie.