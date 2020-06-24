HILL, Charles, 87, of Altoona died Friday at Prairie Pointe Rehab Suites in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
LACINA, Thomas, 74, of Cadott died Thursday.
Private graveside service will be at Brook Lawn Cemetery, Cadott.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
MAENNER, Francis W., 59, of Altoona died Saturday at home.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
MEZERA, Francis J. “Frank,” 97, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
MILOSZEWICZ, Casimir “Cas,” 67, of Rice Lake died Saturday.
Gathering to honor Cas will be from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at the home of Cas and Julie Miloszewicz.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
MOHR, Mary Ann, 84, of Seeley died Sunday.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Greenwood Cemetery, Cable.
Pineview Funeral Service, Hayward, is handling arrangements.
PEIL, Jorden V. “Jordy,” 85, of Bloomer died Thursday at home.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Catherine’s Cemetery, with a celebration of life following the service at North Park, both in Bloomer.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
WEISS, Patrick J., 83, of Gilmanton died Thursday at St. Elizabeth’s Health Care Center in Wabasha, Minn.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Talbot Family Funeral Homes — Scenic Rivers Cremation Center, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.