EVERSON, Sharon A., 81, of Altoona died Monday.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
FILLA, Dora A., 87, of Galesville, formerly of Independence, died Wednesday at Marinuka Manor in Galesville.
Arrangements are pending at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.
HANSON, David J., 81, of Mission, Texas, formerly of Fall Creek, died May 30 at home.
Memorial graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
HOLMEN, Vickie E., 69, of Black River Falls died Monday at Meadowbrook of Black River Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
KOLLE, Roger, 70, of Altoona died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
OLSON, Bernice E., 86, of rural Blair died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at North Beaver Creek Faith Lutheran Church, rural Ettrick.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
The Jack Funeral Home, Blair, is handling arrangements.
SHONG, Kathryn J., 82, of rural Fairchild died June 29 at home.
Celebration of life will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Bloom’s Country Inn, Fairchild.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
STODOLA, Donald, 90, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday at Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls.
No services will be held.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.