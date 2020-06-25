BROWN, Carol J., 92, of Eau Claire died Monday at Lake Hallie Memory Care.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HEINTZ, Eugene, 89, of Eau Claire died Wednesday.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
MAGNUS, Harold J., 73, died Sunday in Haugen.
Private graveside services with military rites will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
RINHOLEN, Beatrice E., 100, of Meridean died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home, Durand.
SCHMIDT, Paul W., 62, of Fall Creek died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
WEDLUND, Bary V., 68, of Altoona died Thursday in Altoona.
No services will be held.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.