ANDERSON, Barbara J., 87, of Menomonie died Saturday at Our House Senior Living in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
DEAN, Richard L. “Dick,” 72, of Eau Claire died June 17 at home.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at noon Saturday at the church.
Interment with military honors will be at Lincoln Cemetery, Whitehall.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
FILLA, Dora, 87, of Galesville, formerly of Independence, died Wednesday at Marinuka Manor in Galesville.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., with rosary at 7:30 p.m., today and from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Independence.
LUTZEN, Jean A., 89, of Menomonie died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
UBBELOHDE, Donald E., 95, of Colfax died Thursday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Colfax Lutheran Church.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Colfax.
Sampson Funeral Home, Colfax, is handling arrangements.
WELK, James, 80, of Elk Mound died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.