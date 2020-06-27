BRACKENWAGEN, Steven T. “Todd,” 58, of Eau Claire, town of Union died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services and from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at Bethesda Lutheran Church, both in Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
CHOJNACKI, Anton F. III, 75, of Black River Falls died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
ERDMAN, Herbert R., 92, of rural Osseo died Friday at home.
No public services will be held.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
GRINLEY, Gordon, 82, of Woodville died Thursday at home.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Zion Lutheran Church, Woodville.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at Lone Pine Cemetery, Woodville.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
HOTCHKISS, Sharon J., 74, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Dove Healthcare South in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
LOOMIS, Roger, 81, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
MATHISON, Don J., 93, of Eau Claire died Friday at Oakwood Hills Apartments in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
SOLIE, Lonnie M., 72, of Augusta died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Augusta Lions Hall.
Private family service and burial will be at Thompson Valley Cemetery, rural Augusta.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
TYLER, James E., 80, of the Chippewa County town of Lafayette died Thursday at home.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Bridget Catholic Church, River Falls.
Memorial mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Interment will be at the church cemetery.