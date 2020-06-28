BLAKE, Douglas D., 52, of Altoona died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
CLEASBY, Jerri L., 55, of Eau Claire died June 21 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
DANIELSON, Joyce A., 78, of Cadott died Wednesday at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Private memorial service will be Monday.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
DOKKESTUL, Maynard H., 85, of Eau Claire died June 18 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. July 18 at the funeral home.
Committal service will be at 1:30 p.m. July 18 at Northfield Lutheran Cemetery.
OLSON, Margaret A., 83, of Menomonie died Friday at Comforts of Home in Menomonie.
Private family service will be on Thursday.
Burial will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
REBAR, Karen M., 73, of New Auburn died Wednesday at home.
Burial will be in Ohio.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.