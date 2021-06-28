BEAUDOT, Duane C., 84, of Chippewa Falls, formerly of Spooner, died Nov. 27 at Our House Senior Living in Chippewa Falls.
Interment with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 9, at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
Lunch reception will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 9 at Lehman’s Supper Club, Rice Lake.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
BERG, Bradley A., 72, of Alpharetta, Ga., died June 21 at Legacy Ridge of Alpharetta.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. today at Dallas Lutheran Church.
Services will be at 2 p.m. today at the church.
Interment will be at Dallas Cemetery.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, is handling arrangements.
BLANCHARD, Yvonne, 78, of Eau Claire, formerly of Cornell, died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
ISAACS, Michael W., 62, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
Private services will be held.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
JORGENSEN, Carol, 80, of Eau Claire died Sunday.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
NESS, Edith A., 96, of Stanley died Tuesday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley.
Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery, Stanley.
PETERLIK, Louise M., 80, of Cadott died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cadott.
PRANTNER, Kathleen M. “Kathy,” 83, of Eau Claire died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
REITZ, Lawrence E. “Larry,” 88, or Durand died Saturday at Heritage of Elmwood Nursing Home in Elmwood.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand.
SCHLAEPPI, Roger L., 87, of Cadott died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cadott.
STOEKLEN, Ronald, 81, of Rice Lake died Thursday at home.
No services will be held.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
STRZOK, Delores A., 92, of Thorp died Wednesday at Turner Integrity Care in Thorp.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., with rosary at 7:45 p.m., Tuesday at Thorp Funeral Home and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernard-St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church, Thorp.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at New St. Hedwig’s Catholic Cemetery, Thorp.