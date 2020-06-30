BOLEY, John A., 89, of Altoona died Sunday at Oak Gardens Place Assisted Living in Altoona.
Private family mass will be at a later date at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Altoona.
Private committal service with military honors will be at Calvary Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
CRAEMER, Charles P., of Eau Claire died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
ELLIOTT, Stephen R., 76, died Thursday.
Celebration of life will be Thursday, July 23, at Hickory Hills Golf Course, Eau Claire.
MULLER, Judith E., 79, of Menomonie died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
PELOQUIN-BRIGGS, Carole J., 77, of Boyd died Saturday at home.
Celebration of life will be at a later date at Maple Hill Tavern, Stanley.
Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley, is handling arrangements.
RALEIGH, Rita, 88, of Eau Claire died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
THOMPSON, Beulah, 92, of Spring Valley died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Private graveside service will be Thursday at Zumbrota (Minn.) Cemetery.
Memorial service will be at a later date.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
TRAXLER, Mary L., 92, of Baldwin died Monday at Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.