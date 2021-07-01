ANDERSON, Bonnie C., 77, formerly of Brackett died Monday at Oakwood Villa in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Osseo Cemetery.
BERGSTROM, Betty E. (Kamin), 83, died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Christ Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Interment will be at Prairie View Cemetery, Chippewa County village of Lake Hallie.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is handling arrangements.
BERTRAM, Rosalie “Rose,” 92, of Eau Claire, formerly of Fairchild died Monday at Dove Healthcare — South in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
CROTTEAU, Diane, 85, of Rice Lake died Tuesday at home.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rice Lake.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Interment will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
HOFFMAN, Lucille G., 85, of Thorp died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Thorp Funeral Home.
KOLB, Raymond “Biff,” 74, of Cameron died Tuesday at Barron Care & Rehabilitation.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron.
Services will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Interment with military honors will be at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
LORENTZ, David W., 72, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
STREVELER, Gary F., 69, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.