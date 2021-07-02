BUSHLAND, John A. “Jack,” 93, of Chippewa Falls died June 19 at Chippewa Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, August 7 at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls.
Memorial mass will be at noon Saturday, August 7 at the church.
Interment with military rites will be at Hope Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
DOUGHTY, Daniel J., 88, died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Olaf Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
MURTHA, Arlys P. T., 89, of Hammond died Wednesday at Hammond Health.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Hammond.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Erin Prairie.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin, is handling arrangements.
OPLAND, David E., 55, of Eau Claire died Monday at Marshfield Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
STREVELER, Gary F., 69, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Private entombment will be at Chapel of Resurrection Mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
ZINKA, Raymond D., 84, of Plum City died Wednesday at Plum City Care Center.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Union Cemetery, Plum City.
Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.