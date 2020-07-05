JOHNSON, Luke A., 26, of rural Fairchild died Wednesday in rural Augusta.
Celebration of Life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Grand Occasions, Osseo.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
KUHLMAN, Larry L., 90, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at Cornell Health Service.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.
LEOHNER, Jeffrey K., 61, of La Crosse died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
METCALF, Stephen J. “Steve”, 65, died Wednesday at Meadowbrook in Bloomer.
Private services will be at Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
NUTTER, Bill K., 72, of Boyceville died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
RUNICE, Raymond “Doug”, 70, of Menomonie died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
SCHULTZ, James R., 84, of Arcadia died Sunday in Trempealeau.
Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m. August 9 at Pietrek County Park, Arcadia.
Interment will be at Glencoe Lutheran Cemetery, Glencoe Township.
Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory, Eau Claire is handling arrangements.
SMITH, Myles R. “Mickey” Jr., 88, of Chippewa Falls died June 3 at Our House Senior Living.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11 at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11 at the funeral chapel.
Interment with military honors will be at Hope Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
TOMPKINS, Betty J., 95, of Eau Claire died Friday at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire.
Private family graveside service will take place at a late date at Rest Haven Cemetery, Town of Washington.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.