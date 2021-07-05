AMUNDSON, Wayne D., 86, of Tomah, formerly of Pigeon Falls, died Tuesday at Tomah VA Medical Center.
Graveside services and burial will be at a later date at Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Pigeon Falls.
The Jack Funeral Home, Blair, is handling arrangements.
DETERS, Joann, 77, of Altoona died Sunday in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HAGEN, Gene, 81, of Menomonie died Jan. 18 in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at United Methodist Church, Menomonie.
Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial with honors will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
KINDSCHY, Delbert, 71, formerly of Roberts, died Thursday at Hammond Health Services.
Celebration of life will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley.
Burial will be at a later date at Hay River Cemetery, Boyceville.
KLINDER, Arlan C., 79, of Cameron died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
LAHN, Donna J., 88, of Fairchild died Friday at Care Partners Memory Care in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
NOWAK, Mary Lou, 84, of Eau Claire died June 27.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., with rosary at 10 a.m., Tuesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Altoona.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
SABELKO, Patricia F., 77, of Durand died Aug. 20 at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Arkansaw.
Memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.