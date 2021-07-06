BAUER, Steven G., 64, of Menomonie, formerly of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
FRIESS, Judith M. (Olson), 84, of Rice Lake died Thursday.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bethany Lutheran Church, Rice Lake.
GIFFORD, James H., 93, of Durand died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary Catholic Church, Durand.
Memorial mass will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Rhiel Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.
LAHN, Donna J., 88, of Fairchild died Friday at Care Partners Memory Care in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m.. Thursday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, and from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Fairchild.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Fairchild Cemetery.
LOFTHUS, Dorothy L. “Dot,” 90, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie died Sunday at Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 13 at Central Lutheran Church, both in Chippewa Falls.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 13 at the church.
Interment will be at Prairie View Cemetery, village of Lake Hallie.
SWANSON, Cordell L., 82, of Kingman, Ariz. died June 19 in Kingman.
Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 13 at Evanger Cemetery, rural Independence.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
SWANSON, Ethel B., 78, of Kingman, Ariz. died Jan. 1, 2012 in Kingman.
Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 13 at Evanger Cemetery, rural Independence.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
TRONSTAD, Ingvald B. “Ink,” 87, of Sarona died Saturday in Shell Lake.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.