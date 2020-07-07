HEITKAMP, Jerry L., 67, of Menomonie died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Private burial will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Menomonie.
HOEL, Jane M., 74, of Stanley died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley.
Interment will be at a later date at Oakland Cemetery, Stanley.
JOHNSON, Paul M., 37, of New Orleans, formerly of Stanley, died June 29 in New Orleans.
Services will be at a later date.
JURECKI, Aline J. “Ellie,” 92, of Chetek died June 7 at Meadowbrook Nursing Home in Chetek.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Chetek Lutheran Church.
Celebration of life for Ellie and Ted will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Chetek.
Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home, Chetek, is handling arrangements.
KOTECKI, Stephanie V., 81, of Eau Claire died Sunday.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
LESSARD, Victoria S., 72, of Elk Mound died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
RASMUSSEN, Madgeline “Madge,” 83, of Bloomer died Sunday at Care Partners in Bloomer.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday at Thompson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
Services will be from 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Cleveland Cemetery, Jackson County town of Cleveland.