BAUER, Norbert B., 88, of Durand died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.
BAZILIA, Margaret E., 87, of the Chippewa County town of Arthur died Monday at Aggie’s Country Living in Bloomer.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
BRANDTNER, Elizabeth Ann “Betty,” 72, of Ettrick died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
A drive-thru visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at St. Bridget’s Catholic Cemetery, Ettrick.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
DOCK, Larry F., 81, of Durand died Tuesday in Menomonie.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.
FORSTER, Lois D., 82, of Durand died Friday at home.
Services will be at a later date.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.
HOEPPNER, Donna M., 88, of Eau Claire died Monday at her home.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
JISKRA, Ruth L. (Hatfield), 92, of Holcombe died Saturday at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Memorial visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at Holcombe United Methodist Church.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at the church, with inurnment at Cornell Cemetery.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
KUCERA, Frank C., 75, of the Chippewa County town of Anson died Sunday at home.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
LECANDER, Gwendolyn L. “Gwen,” 88, of Elmwood died Monday at Welcome Home Assisted Living in Elmwood.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
SCOTT, Ronald W., 49, of Rothschild, formerly of Menomonie and Colfax, died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Society, Menomonie.
STAVES, Tamra L., 49, of Cameron died Saturday in Barron County.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
VOGELSANG, Patricia E., 69, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.