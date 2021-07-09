FLESBERG, Anna M. (Anderson), 88, died May 21 at Mayo Clinic Health System — Luther Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 17 at Elk Creek Lutheran Church, Hale.
Celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 17 at the church.
Burial will be at Big Elk Creek Cemetery, Elk Mound.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
GROCHOWSKI, Bert, 77, of Durand died Sunday at Froedtert Memorial Hospital in Milwaukee.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Rhiel Funeral Home, Durand.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.
HAUG, Eugene R., 78, of Eau Claire died July 2 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Private family services were held.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
KOSTKA, Wayne, 70, of rural Osseo died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Raymond’s Catholic Church, Brackett.
Funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at Holy Guardian Angels Cemetery, Brackett.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
MODL, Elaine D., 96, formerly of Eau Claire died Friday at August Health & Rehabilitation.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.