BLANCHARD, Donald T., 78, of Colfax died Wednesday at Clark County Rehab & Living in Owen.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Rhiel Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Memorial services will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Menomonie.
Burial with military honors will be at the church cemetery.
HAYDEN, Marilyn L., 77, of Altoona died Thursday at Dove Healthcare South in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HOLMES, Betty L., 69, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
PASSOW, Phyllis (Rebhahn), 87, of Fountain City, formerly of Arcadia died Saturday at St. Michael’s Assisted Living in Fountain City.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Friday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Pine Creek.
Services will be at noon Friday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
SCOTT, Ronald W., 49, of Rothschild, formerly of Menomonie died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Friday at Rhiel Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Graveside services with military honors will be at 4 p.m. Friday at Christ Lutheran-Halvorson Cemetery, Menomonie.