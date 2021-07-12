BARTZ, Bruce L., of Eau Claire died Sunday.
Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Private graveside services will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
BELL, Karen M., 67, of Eau Claire died July 4 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 23, at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
BRADSHAW, Norma J., 78, of Holmen, formerly of Blair, died Wednesday at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at The Jack Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Blair Lutheran Church East, both in Blair.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, rural Taylor.
DESANDERS, Jean M. (Tietz), 99, of Eau Claire died May 27 at River Pines/Prairie Pointe Care Center in Altoona.
Private family services will be held.
Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
DORN, Christina M., 55, of Arcadia died Thursday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 19, at Christ Lutheran Church, Arcadia.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. July 19 at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at Calvary Cemetery, rural Arcadia.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
KETCHUM, Barbara “Barb,” 92, of Baldwin died Thursday at Birch Haven Apartments in Baldwin.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at O’Connell Family Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, both in Baldwin.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at Baldwin Cemetery.
KLICK, Michael D., 53, of Eau Claire died Thursday at St. Mary’s Essentia Hospital in Duluth, Minn.
Celebration of life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
QUALHEIM, Wayne L., 81, of Stanley died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Stanley.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at East Side Cemetery, Stanley.
Plombon Funeral Service, Stanley, is handling arrangements.
SAND, Frank I., 81, of Menomonie died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Olson Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, both in Menomonie.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
SOLIE, Darlene A., 81, of Chetek died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at New Scandinavia Lutheran Church, rural Dallas.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Lynda’s Lakeshore Resort, rural Chetek.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, is handling arrangements.