BRANTNER, Mathew, 94, died Thursday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. today at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. today at the church.
Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
LAMMER, James L., 84, of Menomonie died Monday at Comforts of Home in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
LUTHER, Donald J., 54, of Chippewa Falls died June 30 in Chippewa County.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SLOOP, Delmar G. “Del,” 85, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Dove Healthcare — West in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Service, Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
SOMMERS, Joyce, 92, of Eau Claire died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
WAJEK, Dolores L., 93, of Cornell died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell.
WARNKEN, Gerald “Jerry,” 84, of Eau Claire died Saturday.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Peace Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.