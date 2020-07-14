BURROUGHS, Glenna M., 98, formerly of Mondovi died May 20 in Sparta.
Memorial gathering will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Dregney’s Double D’z, Eau Claire.
Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
HEIMAN, Elmer J., 86, of Thorp died Nov. 29, 2019 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Bernard — St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church, Thorp.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Bernard’s Catholic Cemetery, Thorp.
HENRY, Donald J., 83, of Durand died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
KNUTSON, Terry C. “Jumbo,” 64, of Ridgeland died April 18 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Barron.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Pine Crest Golf Course, Dallas.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, is handling arrangements.
KRUEGER, Judy L., 76, died Saturday at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
Private services will follow visitation.
Burial will be at a later date at Cornell Cemetery.
MEIER, Darlene M., 75, of Arcadia died Thursday.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 21 at Glencoe Lutheran Cemetery.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
OIUM, Virgil G., 74, of Bassett, Iowa, formerly of Eleva died Saturday at MercyOne Hospital in Mason City, Iowa.
No services will be held.
SEYLLER, Emmajean R., 90, of Altoona died Friday at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SHRAMEK, Debbie L., 60, of Chetek died Sunday at Meadowbrook Senior Living in Chetek.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
WEBB, David L. “Dave,” 70, of Eau Claire died Friday.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at West Chapel of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Private mass of Christian burial will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.