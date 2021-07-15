HANSON, Richard E., 88, of Eau Claire died May 24 at Dove Healthcare — West in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HAVLIK, Virgene R. “Jean,” 85, of Menomonie died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, both in Menomonie.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Menomonie.
MCINTOSH, Andrew, 59, of Colfax died Monday at home.
Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
MEYER, Pauline O., 95, of Altoona died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Church, both in Altoona.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
ROBINSON, Dawn D., 67, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at River Pines in Altoona.
No services will be held.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
ROST, Jarrett, 34, of Spring Valley died Monday at Spring Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
WITTIG, Helen R., 97, of Hudson, formerly of Plum City, died Monday at Red Cedar Canyon — Cedar Cove in Hudson.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary Catholic Church, Durand.
Funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Plum City.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.
WOODFORD, Romane D., 79, of Augusta died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.