BERGERON, Judith K., 67, of Custer, formerly of Chippewa Falls died Monday at her home.
A graveside service will be at 1 to 2 p.m. today at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
GREINER, William, 63, of Birchwood died Wednesday at his home.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Birchwood American Legion Post 379.
A private graveside service will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
KASZUBOWSKI, Sophie A., 101, of Stanley (formerly of Thorp) died Thursday, July 9 at her home.
Private family graveside services will be at St. Mary’s Polish National Catholic Cemetery, Lublin.
Thorp Funeral Home, Thorp, is handling arrangements.
LUENZMANN, Ana P., 48, of Manitowoc died Wednesday at Manitowoc County Health Care and Rehabilitation Center.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
MOORE, James L. “Jim,” 67, of Eau Claire died April 17 at home.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at West Chapel of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial with military honors will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
PALMER, Richard, D.V.M., of Eleva died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi.