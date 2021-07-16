BERG, Gladys O., died March 17 at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24 at Colfax Lutheran Church.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24 at the church.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
KNEER, Jeanne M., 100, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
SZEMRAJ, Lucille A. (nee Piwoni), 94, formerly of Gilman died Wednesday at Clark County Rehabilitation & Living Center in Owen.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Polish National Catholic Church, Lublin.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Mary’s Polish National Catholic Cemetery, Lublin.
TUBBS, Catherine E., 69, of Chetek, formerly of Ripon died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Sumner Cemetery, rural Chetek.