IVERSON, Scott, 68, of Woodville died Tuesday at Park View Home in Woodville.
Celebration of life will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Scott & Joan’s Home at 2383 Co Rd N, Woodville.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
VAN GORKOM, Paul H., 95, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Memorial service with military honors will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Calvary Baptist Church, Eau Claire.
Interment will be at a later date at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Watertown, S.D.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
WAGNER, Gwendoline E. “Gwen,” 86, of Garden Valley died Tuesday at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at East Lawn Cemetery, Alma Center.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the cemetery.
Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home, Hixton, is handling arrangements.
WINBERG, Dwight L., 73, of Mondovi died April 2 at home.
Memorial gathering will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi.
Committal service with military honors will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Mondovi.