AIRIS, Thomas H. “Tom,” 70, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
DEVRIEND, Carol M., 71, of Mondovi died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
DRESSEL, Bruce A., 77, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
GABLER, Robert W., 92, of rural Augusta died Thursday at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, and from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at Thompson Valley Cemetery, rural Augusta.
HEHLI, David L. “Doc,” 77, of Eau Claire died Thursday at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.