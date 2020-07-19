ASHWELL, Vilona L., 94, formerly of Eau Claire and Mondovi died at home June 4 in Keaau, Hawaii.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday at Evergreen Funeral Home in Eau Claire. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service.
Interment will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Town of Washington.
Evergreen Funeral Home, Eau Claire is serving the family.
FROHRIP, E. Michael "Mike," 82, of Eau Claire died July 10 at Gundersen Health Systems in La Crosse.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday at West Chapel of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Private memorial service will be held.
Burial will be Tuesday at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
HAYDEN, Marilyn Lydia, 77, of Altoona died Thursday July 9 at Dove Healthcare South, Eau Claire.
Visitation will be at 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Altoona.
A Memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church, with Inurnment following at Calvary Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
HEHLI, David "Doc" L., 77, of Eau Claire died Thursday at St. Mary's Hospital, Rocherster.
A private family service will take place at a later date with committal in the Holy Guardian Angel Cemetery.
A celebration of life gathering will also take place at a later date.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
LALONG, Devereaux J. "Dev," 70, of Rice Lake died Tuesday at home.
Celebration of life will be at a later date at Lehman's Supper Club, Rice Lake.
Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
LUENZMANN, Ana P., 49, of Manitowoc died Wednesday at the Manitowoc County Health Care and Rehabilitation Center.
Graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. on Friday August 7 at the Brunswick Cemetery in Brunswick.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire is assisting the family with arrangements.
OIUM, Virgil G., 74, of Bassett, Iowa, formerly of Eleva died Saturday at MercyOne Hospital in Mason City, Iowa.
No services will be held.
RYAN, James J. "Jim," 68, of Fall Creek died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
SINES, Luna R., 5 months, died Monday at the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, Milwaukee.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake is in charge of arrangements.
STANEK, George H., 94, of Augusta died April 24 at the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Visitation will be held Friday at 10 a.m. to noon at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
Memorial services will be held at noon at the funeral home.
Burial with military rites will be in the East Lawn Cemetery in Augusta.
STAY, Kenneth M., 89, of Blair died Thursday at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall.
No visitation will be held.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at Trempealeau Valley Lutheran Church, rural Taylor.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
The Jack Funeral Home, Blair, is handling arrangements.
WOJCIK, John H., 94, of Hannibal died Thursday at Oakbrook Health & Rehab in Thorp.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m., with rosary at 5 p.m., Sunday at Gilman Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Gilman.
Funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery, Lublin.