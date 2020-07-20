ACKER, Genevieve E., 93, of Stanley died Friday at her daughter’s home.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Abundant Life Church, Thorp.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the church, with burial at Edson Union Cemetery.
Plombon Funeral Service, Stanley, is handling arrangements.
BIGELOW, Robert L., 88, of Stanley died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Full Gospel Mission Church, Stanley.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church, with burial at Oakland Cemetery, Stanley.
Plombon Funeral Service, Stanley, is handling arrangements.
BONK, Stephen R., 76, of Jim Falls died Saturday at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Graveside services will be in May 2021 at Sunnyside Cemetery, Lannon.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
HEHLI, David L. “Doc,” 77, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus in Rochester, Minn.
Private family service will be at a later date, with committal at Holy Guardian Angels Cemetery, town of Clear Creek.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
KOSTNER, Phyllis, 93, of Arcadia died Friday.
Private services will be held.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
RAYMO, Sue, 65, of Spring Valley died Friday at Spring Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Spring Lake Lutheran Cemetery.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the cemetery.
SPENCE, Anita, 85, of Spring Valley died Friday at Spring Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Private family graveside service and celebration of life will be at a later date.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
WUCHERPFENNING, Gerald, 83, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.