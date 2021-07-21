BEISWANGER, Herbert C. Jr., 90, of Ridgeland died Sunday at Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Ridgeland Community Center.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the community center.
Interment with military honors will be at Greenwood Cemetery, rural Ridgeland.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, is handling arrangements.
BRINKER, Thomas E., 63, of Altoona died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral chapel.
CIESLAK, Richard M., 67, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Meadowbrook in Bloomer.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
ERNST, Teresa A., 67, of rural Stanley died Saturday.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley.
Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
FESENMAIER, Joanne C., 84, of Eau Claire died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
JACKSON, Evelyn E., 46, of Comstock died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
ROWAN, John M., 79, of Bentonville, Ark., died Nov. 13.
Memorial visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
Service of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at St. Rose Cemetery, Chippewa County town of Sigel.
SANTALA, LaVonne I., 88, formerly of Mondovi, died Monday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
SCHOONOVER, Virgil A., 89, of Boyceville died Monday at Pioneer Nursing Home in Prairie Farm.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Ridgeland Community Center.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the community center.
Burial will be at New Haven Cemetery.
SMITH, Geneva J., 99, of Augusta died July 13 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Oakridge in Osseo.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Ludington.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Huron Presbyterian Cemetery, rural Stanley.
WOJI, Holli A., 50, of Altoona died June 8 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Thursday at Cremation Society of Wisconsin/Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral chapel.