COX, Barbara M., 85, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Care Partners Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
FINSETH, Orville, 76, of Eau Claire died May 5.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Chippewa Valley Cremation Service’s Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the Celebration of Life Center.
Interment will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
GORKA, Linda M., 70, died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Bloomer.
Burial will be at North Catholic Cemetery, Bloomer.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
SCHULTZ, Lois M. (Anger), 89, of Eau Claire died April 25 at home.
Private memorial service will be Thursday at Zion Lutheran Cemetery.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
SORENSON, Carolyn, 68, of Spring Valley died June 14 at home.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Gilman Lutheran Cemetery, Spring Valley.
Celebration of life will be at 4 p.m. Thursday at the home at W. 865 Evergreen Ct., Spring Valley.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
VANCANNEYT, Bernice A., 92, of Thorp died Saturday at Oakbrook Health & Rehabilitation in Thorp.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
ZORN, Louise M., 97, of Phillips died Sunday at Aspirus Pleasant View Nursing Home in Phillips.
Arrangements are pending at Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral & Cremation Services, Phillips.