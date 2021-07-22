Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
CARRELL, Majut L. “Candy,” 97, of Menomonie, formerly of Wheeler, died Friday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
No public services will be held.
Private family service will be held at a later date.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
GRIMM, Richard L. “Dick,” 81, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Prairie Pointe in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Concordia Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
HANNAFIN, Michael T., 64, of Eau Claire died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Private services will be held.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
MATTISON, David, 67, of Baldwin died Monday at home.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 31 at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, Baldwin.
Service will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 31 at the church.
Interment will be at Baldwin Cemetery.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home & Countryside Crematory, Baldwin, is handling arrangements.
SEVERSON, Sandra A., 76, of Eau Claire died Nov. 17, 2020 at home.
Celebration of life will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SMITH, Constance “Connie,” 87, of Eau Claire, formerly of Augusta died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at a later date at West Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.
STELLPFLUG, Marie J., 82, of rural Whitehall died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at The Jack Funeral Home and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at Saint John’s Catholic Church, both in Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at Lincoln Cemetery, Whitehall.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.