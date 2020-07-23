ANDERSON, Leonard A., 93, of Menomonie died Monday at American Lutheran Home in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
PURDIAK, Patrick E., 71, of Eau Claire died Sunday.
Graveside services will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
RASMUSSEN, Leota, 81, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Celebration of Life Center.
Private burial will be at a later date at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
SMITH, Arnold L., 84, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Private family burial will be at a later date at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
STRAND, Judith A., 77, of rural Whitehall died Monday at Pine View Care Center in Black River Falls.
Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Lincoln Cemetery, Whitehall.
Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
WARWICK, Elaine H., 88, of Cumberland died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
ZACHAU, Jeanette R., 101, of Altoona died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.