CONNER, Becky M., 70, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
FREAGON, Delores K., 89, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday at Heritage Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
OLESCZUK, John R., 84, of Rice Lake died Tuesday in Rice Lake.
Celebration of life will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 31 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Interment will be at Nora Cemetery, Rice Lake.
PETSKA, Thomas L., 69, of Altoona died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SANTALA, LaVonne I., 88, of Mondovi, formerly of Eau Claire died Monday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today at Trinity Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Committal service will be at 1:30 p.m. today at Riverside Lutheran Cemetery, Mondovi.
SCHULTZ, Diann J., 70, of Galesville died Wednesday at home.
Graveside service & burial will be at 9 a.m. Saturday at Trempealeau Public Cemetery.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
SIMONSON, Orlin W., 88, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
TAFEL, Bill G., 73, formerly of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Cornerstone Apostolic Church, Elk Mound.
Celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.