ESSER, Faith E., 64, died Jan. 7 at Prairie Point Rehabilitation Suites in Altoona.
Celebration of life will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at The Florian Gardens, Eau Claire.
Service will be at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at The Florian Gardens.
Interment will be at a later date at Upper Pigeon Creek Cemetery, Hixton.
FASCHINGBAUER, Chris “Flash,” 53, of Bloomer died Tuesday.
Public visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1:40 p.m. Monday at Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Service, Bloomer.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Monday at St. Paul’s North Catholic Cemetery.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Service, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
HASLOW, Harvey D., 84, of Owen died Wednesday at Clark County Rehabilitation and Living Center in Owen.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
MORGAN, Mary Ann, 88, of Eau Claire died Sunday at River Pines in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:50 a.m. Monday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Patrick Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
SATHER, Robert D., 86, of Eau Claire died June 16 at home.
Celebration of life will be from 11:30 to 2:30 p.m., with a time of remembrance at 12:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 2, at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
SMITH, Arnold L. “Smitty,” 84, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Hulke Family Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 2:45 pm. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Private family burial will be at a later date at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.