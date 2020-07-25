JUZA, Lorraine E., 88, of Haugen died Wednesday.
Private family graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
LAGERSTROM, Scott A., 56, of Knapp died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
LANGTEAU, Leonard L., 86, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Faith Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at Prairie View Cemetery, Chippewa County village of Lake Hallie.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
PAULSON, Kathleen A., died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
POLINSKE, Michael L., 70, formerly of Augusta died Thursday at Dove Healthcare in Osseo.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
SATHER, Robert D., 86, of Eau Claire died June 16 at home.
Celebration of life will be from 11:30 to 2:30 p.m., with a time of remembrance at 12:30 p.m., Sunday, August 2 at Stokes, Prock, & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
SOLBERG, Ronald, 77, of Menomonie died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SUCKOW, Quin W., 50, of Menomonie died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
WUCHERPFENNIG, Gerald A. “Jerry,” 83, of Chippewa Falls, town of Wheaton died July 19 at home.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral chapel.
Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
ZACHAU, Jeanette R., 101, of Altoona died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at Rest Haven Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at the cemetery.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.