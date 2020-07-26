BURCH, Karen M., 62, of Barron died Thursday at home.
Family services will be at 3 p.m. Friday at Evangelical Free Methodist Church, Barron.
Burial will be at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29 at Sportmans Park, Cameron.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
ERICKSON, Leroy Jr., 50, of Altoona died Friday in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
FAULKNER, Kay B., 84, of Mondovi died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Private family services will be held.
Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
GROKOWSKY, William F., 81, of Altoona died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
HUMPHREY, Janet L., 85, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday at home.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls.
Memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Hope Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
JACOTT, Lois K., 88, of Menomonie and Duluth, Minn. died July 18 at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
LAINE, Geraldine H. “Gerry,” 81, of Menomonie died March 16 at home.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rhiel Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Services will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Menomonie.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
ROMANOWSKI, Jean M., 75, of Birchwood and Sierra Vista, Ariz. died Wednesday at home.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
SATHER, Robert D., 86, of Eau Claire died June 16 at home.
Celebration of life will be from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with a time of remembrance at 12:30 p.m., Sunday, August 2 at Stokes, Prock, & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
STRAND, Judith A., 77, of rural Whitehall died Monday at Pine View Care Center in Black River Falls.
Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 at Lincoln Cemetery, Whitehall.
The Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
WHEELER, Winnifred “Wina,” 97, of Elk Mound died July 2 at Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Private graveside services will be at Waneka Cemetery, Dunn County town of Spring Brook.
Sampson Funeral Home, Colfax, is handling arrangements.
YAGER, Loreen R., 73, of Eau Claire died June 5 at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1 at Spirit Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1 at the church.
Burial with military honors will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.