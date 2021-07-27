KROMREY, Erick, 89, of Fall Creek died Monday at Woodland Hill in Hudson.

Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.

MILLER, Barbara (Woodford), 80, formerly of Eau Claire died July 18.

Visitation will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.

Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Friday at Rest Haven Cemetery, rural Eau Claire.

PETERSON, Lois A., 97, of Eau Claire died Friday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.

