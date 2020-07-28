BINDER, James C., 70, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
FALK, Mary F., 58, of Eau Claire, formerly of Augusta, died Monday in Augusta.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
HALGRIMSON, Kenneth W., 93, of Altoona died Dec. 20 in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
MARCHINEK, Harold R., 79, of rural Independence died Sunday at Wisconsin Veterans Home at King in Waupaca.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Independence.
NELSON, Harriet A., 88, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Grace Woodlands in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
O’CONNELL, Jacqueline M., 77, of Plymouth, Minn., formerly of Menomonie, died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
POLINSKE, Michael L., 70, formerly of Augusta, died Thursday at Dove Healthcare-Osseo.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Memorial service will be at 6 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.
PRZYBILLA, Roman, 94, of Independence died Sunday at Gundersen Health Center in La Crosse.
Arrangements are pending at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.
RISLER, Sharon L., 58, of Elmwood died Saturday at home.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.
WASHBURN, David E. “Shorty,” 70, of Eau Claire died April 24 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi.
Celebration of life will be at 3:30 p.m. Friday at White Pig, Mondovi.
WILLIAMS, John M., 84, of Menomonie died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.