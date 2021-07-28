Sorry, an error occurred.
BRANTNER, Irene A., 89, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Orchard Hills Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Saving Grace Lutheran Church, both in Eau Claire.
Burial will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Drammen Cemetery.
KOEPPEL, June M., 88, of Eau Claire died Friday at Milestone Senior Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
LAMB, Charles “Chuck,” 73, of Wilson died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Wilson Lutheran Church.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
LYNETT, Susan M. “Sue,” 58, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at her son’s home in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
MCGEE, Kristina K., 50, of Osseo died Saturday at Marshfield Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
Memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at the celebration center.
WAMPLER, Ronald T. “Ron,” 85, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.