BARGMANN, Fred W., 86, died April 1 at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Evergreen Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
Interment will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
ELLIOTT, Anjenette C., 92, of Eau Claire died June 22 and George E., 95, of Chippewa Falls died May 18.
No visitation or service will be held.
Interment will be Friday at Rest Have Cemetery, town of Washington.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
MITTERMEYER, Gail A., 74, or Cornell died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral and Cremation Service, Cornell.
PRZYBILLA, Roman J., 94, of Independence died Sunday at Gundersen Health Center in La Crosse.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 Saturday at the church.
Burial with military rites will be at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church Cemetery, Independence.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
VAN METER, Donald C., 84, of Gainesville, Mo., died Saturday at Select Specialty Hospital in Springfield, Mo.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Service will be at 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
WILSEY, Orvil E., 92, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Menomonie.