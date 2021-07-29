ANDERSON, Dale M., 61, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Luther Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Gilman Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Zion Lutheran Church, both in Gilman.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at Meadowbrook Cemetery, Gilman.
BARRETTO, Araceli S., 69, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
BARTLETT, Robert E., 74, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
HUEY, Shirley A., 84, of Boyceville died Tuesday at Glenhaven Nursing Home in Glenwood City.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Boyceville.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at Sherman Cemetery.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
NOONAN, Thomas R., 66, of Leesburg, Fla. died Sunday at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Remembrance social will be at 3 p.m. Friday at Mill Yard Park, Cornell.
OBERLE, Randall J., 62, of Gilman died Tuesday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Gilman.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Plombon Funeral Service, Stanley, is handling arrangements.
RICKERT, Kyle J., 45, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
ROGERS, Darrel A., 59, formerly of Eau Claire died Monday at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
RUNNING, Stacy L., 49, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
SHAFER, Richard W., 87, of Lincoln, Calif. died June 1.
Interment with military honors will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Prairie View Cemetery, Lake Hallie.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
TUCKER, Ricky D., 66, of Rice Lake died Tuesday in Rice Lake.
Private family services will be held.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
YATES, Patricia M., 87, of Altoona, formerly of Whitehall died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Private family services will be held.
The Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.