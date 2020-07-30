FRANK, John D., 66, of Eau Claire died Thursday.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services -- Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
HALGRIMSON, Kenneth W., 93, of Altoona died Dec. 20 in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
MCKINNON, Ian E., 54, of Menomonie died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
O'CONNELL, Jacqueline M., 77, of Plymouth, Minn., formerly of Menomonie, died Sunday at Summerwood of Plymouth.
Celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Rhiel Funeral Home, Menomonie.
OLSON, Roger H., 83, of Durand died Tuesday at Advent Health in Durand.
Private family services will be at a later date.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.
RAFFESBERGER, Mary Ann S., 80, of Almena died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
STRUM, Laura, 61, of Newport News, Va., formerly of Eau Claire, died May 18 in Newport News.
Celebration of life will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Burial will be at Northside Lutheran Cemetery, Eau Claire.
SWEDA, Frank, 92, of Lublin died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., with Panikhida service at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at Thorp Funeral Home.
Private funeral services will be at Holy Assumption Orthodox Church, Lublin.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.