Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
GIBSON, Jerry M., 60, of Augusta died Thursday in Dugger, Ind.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
HEMMERICH, Patricia L. “Pat,” 77, of Altoona, formerly of Eau Claire died Monday at River Pines Nursing Home in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
HOLLIDAY, Merrill G. “Doc,” 77, of Ettrick died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Blair Lutheran Church East.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, Blair.
The Jack Funeral Home, Blair, is handling arrangements.
KREHER, Allen V., 91, of Buffalo County town of Glencoe died Monday at Grand View Care Center in Blair.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
KROMREY, Erick A., 89, of Fall Creek died Monday at Woodland Hill Senior Living in Hudson.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at St. James Trinity Lutheran Church, Fall Creek.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at Trinity Cemetery, Fall Creek.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
NAYES, Betty M., 93, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
ROGERS, Darrel A., 59, formerly of Eau Claire died Monday at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at St. Bridget’s Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
RUNNING, Stacy L., 49, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at a later date.
STRASBURG, Cecelia A., 99, of Altoona died Wednesday at Oak Gardens Place in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
WERNER, Scott A., 63, of Gilman died Wednesday at home.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.