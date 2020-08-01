HERBISON, Shirley M., 83, of Pepin died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand.
JENNESS, Viola, 73, of Thorp died Thursday at Marshfield Medical Center.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
MITTERMEYER, Gail A., 74, of Cornell died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Memorial visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell.
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Cornell Cemetery.
MOLLDREM, Nathan, 77, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Our House Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Private family service will be at a later date.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.