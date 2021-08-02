Sorry, an error occurred.
HOWARD, Elisabeth, 90, of Rice Lake died Wednesday at Cambridge Senior Living in Rice Lake.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HURTGEN, Judy, 71, of Hudson died Thursday at Comforts of Home in Hudson.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Gilman Lutheran Church.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
KAUFMAN, Elroy W., 94, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
LAPOINTE, Karen A., 73, of Altoona died Friday at River Pines in Altoona.
No services will be held.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
PHILLIPSON, Phoebe J., 79, of Whitehall died Thursday at Trempealeau County Health Care Center in rural Whitehall.
Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall.
Graveside service will be at Old Whitehall Cemetery.
SCHLEGEL, Marjorie A., 85, of Mondovi died Thursday at Augusta Health & Rehabilitation.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Zion Lutheran Church, both in Mondovi.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at Oak Park Cemetery, Mondovi.
SEVERSON, Roxanne “Roxie”, 72, of Whitehall formerly of Independence died Friday.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m Thursday at Edison Funeral Home, Independence and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Chimney Rock Lutheran Church, rural Strum.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Severson Cemetery, rural Mondovi.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.