BARNESON, Harold A., 91, of Eau Claire died Monday at Grace Lutheran Communities — Prairie Pointe Rehab Suites in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
BURR, Barbara A., 90, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
FALK, Mary F., 58, of Eau Claire, formerly of Augusta, died Monday in Augusta.
Celebration of life will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Augusta Lions Hall.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
HAGEN, Eldora M., 77, of Cadott died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
HALVERSON, Linda L., 57, of Galesville died Saturday at home.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
JENKS, Gerald R., 76, of rural Fairchild died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
MCDOUGALL, Russell D., 83, of Blair died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Kratz Funeral Home, Portage.
MCFARLANE, Douglas J., 65, died Friday at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
Private graveside services will be at Faith Lutheran Running Valley Cemetery, Bloomer.
MERCIER, Jeffrey A., 42, of the Chippewa County town of Lafayette died Saturday.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley.
Interment will be at a later date at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
MICKELSON, Jean A., 91, of Eau Claire died July 19 at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona.
Private Mass of Christian burial will be today at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Interment will be at a later date at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
MILLER, Teresa M. “Terry” (Ludwig), 90, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. Charles Catholic Church, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
MOLLDREM, Nathan D., 77, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Our House Senior Living in Eau Claire.
Private family service will be at a later date.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
SAMPSON, Sharon H., 82, of Hixton died Thursday.
Private funeral services will be held.
Graveside burial service will be at noon today at Sechlerville Cemetery, Hixton.
Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home, Hixton, is handling arrangements.
SLIND, Mary Lou E., 84, of Boyceville died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Mound Cemetery, Downing.
THOMAS, Olive M. “Mary,” 82, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Spring Brook Cemetery, Dunn County town of Spring Brook.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the cemetery.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
THORPE, Tod L., 56, of Eau Claire died Sunday at the family cabin in Tomahawk.
Christian burial service will be at a later date.