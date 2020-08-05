BARNESON, Harold A., 91, of Eau Claire died Monday at Grace Lutheran Communities — Prairie Pointe Rehab Suites in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Concordia Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Interment will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
FLAIG, Marlene F. “Toni” (Blocker), 85, died Sunday at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Evergreen Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
Burial will be at a later date in Springfield, Minn.
GURTNER, Frederick T. “Rich,” 31, of Eau Claire, formerly of Cumberland, died Friday.
Private celebration of life will be held.
Skinner Funeral Homes, Cumberland, is handling arrangements.
HERBISON, Shirley M., 83, of Pepin died Thursday at home.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Union Cemetery, Plum City.
Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.
JACOBSEN, Lucille M. “Lucy,” 85, of Plum City died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Private family services will be at a later date.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.
KORTNESS, Alberta, 93, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Heritage Court in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Funeral will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
LINK, DeWayne W. “Dewey,” 85, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
NELSON, Harriet A., 88, died July 23 at Grace Woodlands in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Ojibwa Golf & Bowl, Chippewa Falls.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
PITTMAN, Melvin, 81, of Lakeland died Tuesday at Shell Lake Health Care Center.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
PUTNAM, Allen J., 79, of Humbird died Monday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Altoona.
RODER, Lynn M. (Hartman), 73, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at Rutledge Home in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls.
Memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Inurnment will be at Hope Mausoleum, Chippewa Falls.
RYAN, Irene E., 90, of Cadott died Monday at Care Partners in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cadott.
TIEGS, Alice, 64, of Bloomer died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Anson Park Pavilion, Jim Falls.
Celebration of life will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 14 at Anson Park Pavilion.
Inurnment will be at Highland Memorial Cemetery, New Berlin.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
MIKULA, Gail L., 92, died Monday at Country Terrace in Bloomer.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday at Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, and from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church, Hillsdale.
Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Stone Lake.