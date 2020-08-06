BRION, Donald J., 72, of Durand died Tuesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand.
CHEEVER, Michael, 62, of Augusta died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
COTRILL, Edythe L., 88, of Menomonie died Tuesday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
KOTT, Julian A., 53, of Stanley died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at St. Mary of Czestochowa in Junction, Stanley.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Plombon Funeral Service, Stanley, is handling arrangements.